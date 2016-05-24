Eminem Is Selling Bricks From His Old Crib In Honor Of The Marshall Mathers LP

There’s a good chance that your favorite rapper has at one point or another boasted about moving bricks in the hood like a construction worker. But as it turns out, Eminem is literally doing just that.

With his classic Marshall Mathers LP hitting the Sweet 16 mark this year, Slim Shady is putting up a gang of collectable items for his true blue fans including actual bricks from his very childhood home where he endured the kind of growing pains that would’ve left Mike Seaver a broken man.

The home itself was badly damaged when it was set ablaze – probably by Em himself, allegedly, just kidding – back in 2013, but approximately 700 bricks have been salvaged for this very purpose.

Each brick will be signed by the legendary rapper himself, presented in a plexiglass case, and accompanied with a certificate of authenticity just in case people doubt that you own a brick that was sold by Eminem.

But just in case copping bricks isn’t your thing, the rapper is also bubbling shirts, dog tags that come in some custom-etched boxes, and cassette copies of his much revered sophomore album. And If you don’t know what a cassette is then obviously you wouldn’t even own the big box device in which it slides in to work.

Hit the flip to peep what else Eminem is selling to celebrate his greatest album’s 16 year anniversary.

Photos: http://shop.eminem.com/

1 2 3Next page »