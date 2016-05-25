CLOSE
DJ Scream ft. 21 Savage, Juicy J, & Young Dolph “Lit,” Remy Boyz “Broke Boi (Freestyle),” & More | Wired Tracks 5.25.16

DJ Scream plays coach on his new single “Lit,” featuring 21 Savage, Juicy J, and Young Dolph.

Per the cast of characters (including producer Durdy Costello), the bouncy track embraces the trap in sound and spirit. That includes the braggadocios tone of the rapping trio.

Stream DJ Scream’s “Lit” below in Wired Tracks.

Photo: Instagram

Fetty Wap & Monty – “Broke Boi (Remix)”

NAO – “Girlfriend”

Lil Yachty ft. 21 Savage & Sauce Walka – “Drippin”

Curren$y – “Supply & Demand”

Trey Songz – “3 Times In a Row”

Belly – “Ballerina”

Audio Push – “Inland City Blues”

Nyck Caution – “One Take (Freestyle)”

Michael Christmas – “Intercontinental Champion”

Bryant Dope – “We Got It”

