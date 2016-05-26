Kim and Kanye Threaten Dry Snitching Ex-Bodyguard With $10M Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are tired of that ex-bodyguard who has been flapping his gums to anyone who will listen. The couple has threatened him with a $10M lawsuit unless he stops dry snitching about his time protecting the couple.

Reports TMZ:

We’ve learned Kim and Kanye’s lawyer has fired off a letter to Steve Stanulis … the bodyguard who went to anyone who would listen, claiming he was fired for chatting up Kim on the job and making Kanye jealous. Kim and Kanye have both said it’s a complete lie.

Turns out, we’re told that Steve signed a confidentiality agreement promising never to breathe a word about Kim, Kanye or the klan. We’re told the lawyer’s letter is quick to mention a provision which says Steve is automatically on the hook for $10 mil if he opens his mouth.

It’s interesting. We’re told Kim and Kanye’s lawyer gives Steve an out, if he shuts his trap and issues a public apology to the family. Our sources say the letter does not ask Steve to admit he lied.

Kim and Kanye think Steve’s MO is simple … it’s a cheap, underhanded way to get famous.