Chief Keef Affiliate Rocaine Gets Shot After A Fistfight

We guess it was only a matter of time before a social media platform like Periscope would lead to a “when keeping it real goes wrong” segment.

In some clips that have been uploaded to youtube, Chief Keef’s homie and GLO Gang member Rocaine found himself having a very busy weekend that ended with him catching some hot slugs right after shooting a fair one with fellow Rock City rapper, Pablo Skywalkin.

The first of two videos that’s been making their rounds features Rocaine in a street brawl with Shred Gang Mone in the middle of the street that ended with a lot of yelling and maybe some bruised egos.

The second clip shows the Glo Gang affiliate getting into some fisticuffs with Pablo Skywalkin before walking away only to get caught in some post-fight fireworks.

According to Ro, the rounds that has him laid up in the hospital came from a Chopper (AK-47) saying, “Them ni**as don’t know how to put down them guns. Tell them put the guns down.”

Word to Heather B, b.

No word yet on what the fallout of the video will be but don’t be surprised when police use social media to take down their suspects as they have been for a while now.

Hit the flip to peep the clips.

—

Photo: screen cap

1 2Next page »