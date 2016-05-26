Lil Wayne ft. Junior Reid “RappaPomPom,” Mistah F.A.B ft. Curren$y & ScHoolboy Q “The Chill,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.26.16

Producer Streetrunner opened the archives to some of his past work with rapper Lil Wayne much to the delight of fans.
Today, he released a properly mixed version of “RappaPomPom,” featuring Junior Reid. Stream it below in this edition of Wired Tracks.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
Mistah F.A.B ft. Curren$y & ScHoolboy Q – “The Chill”
Jadakiss – “All The Way Up (Remix)”
https://soundcloud.com/jamesfauntleroymusic/james-fauntleroy-sunuvabeach
James Fauntleroy – “Sunuvabeach”
https://soundcloud.com/damfunk/dam-funk-timeless
Dam-Funk – “Timeless”
Famous Dex ft. Rich The Kid – “Goyard”
Kev Decor – “I Remember”
Asaad – “FML3X”
https://soundcloud.com/snootiewild/beetle-juice
Snootie Wild – “Beetle Juice”
Rari – “24hrs”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED