Lil Wayne ft. Junior Reid “RappaPomPom,” Mistah F.A.B ft. Curren$y & ScHoolboy Q “The Chill,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.26.16

Producer Streetrunner opened the archives to some of his past work with rapper Lil Wayne much to the delight of fans.

Today, he released a properly mixed version of “RappaPomPom,” featuring Junior Reid. Stream it below in this edition of Wired Tracks.

Photo: Instagram

Mistah F.A.B ft. Curren$y & ScHoolboy Q – “The Chill”

Jadakiss – “All The Way Up (Remix)”

https://soundcloud.com/jamesfauntleroymusic/james-fauntleroy-sunuvabeach

James Fauntleroy – “Sunuvabeach”

https://soundcloud.com/damfunk/dam-funk-timeless

Dam-Funk – “Timeless”

Famous Dex ft. Rich The Kid – “Goyard”

Kev Decor – “I Remember”

Asaad – “FML3X”

https://soundcloud.com/snootiewild/beetle-juice

Snootie Wild – “Beetle Juice”

Rari – “24hrs”