DJ Khaled Named Chief Financial Correspondent for Chelsea Handler Netflix Show [VIDEO]

Just when you thought DJ Khaled couldn’t handle anymore jobs, he has added “another one.” He is now the Chief Financial Correspondent for Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show Chelsea.

After being called the “Tony Robbins Of Hip-Hop” and getting a co-sign from Robbins himself, it was only a matter of time before people outside of music started recognizing DJ Khaled’s genius.

New Nexflix show host Chelsea Handler made a “major key” addition to her show by recruiting Khaled as the official Chief Financial Correspondent. Khaled’s first assignment was sitting down with a financial advisor named Jeremy Office, PhD. Yep, that’s his name.

The two of them traded questions and advice about who to do business with, why you should only do business with people who have a work-life balance and why it’s important to have candles and flowers around you.

The gig is the latest in a long list of things Khaled is doing. He is currently co-starring on Beyonce’s Formation tour.

Photo: WENN.com