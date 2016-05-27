Listen To Gucci Mane’s “First Day Out The Feds” Produced By Mike-Will Made It

Gucci Mane wasted absolutely no time getting back to work. He just dropped a new song “First Day Out The Feds” produced by Mike-Will Made It.

Gucci Mane is catching up for lost time by dropping a new song less than 24-hours after being released from prison. “First Day Out The Feds” is the first track from his new mixtape of the same name that that is scheduled to drop tonight at 10:17 p.m.

https://twitter.com/gucci1017/status/736168044871962624

What do you think? Has Gucci lost a step or gained one?

Photo: Press Handout