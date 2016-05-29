Kanye West’s Creative Studio Robbed Of $20K Worth Of Computers

Yeezy needs to take careful tabs on who he’s inviting into his realm. Kanye West‘s “creative studio” was burglarized and robbed of $20,000 worth of equipment.

According to TMZ, thieves snuck into West’s creative offices where he works on his fashion line (or DONDA, too…maybe) in Calabasas, CA early this week. On Tuesday (May 24), law enforcement was called after it was discovered the office’s door had been pried open. The thief (or thieves) made off with computers (laptops and desktops).

Keep in mind this wasn’t a recording studio, so no exclusive Yeezy songs have been stolen.

Reportedly everything has already been replaced, while West’s people think it’s an inside job.

