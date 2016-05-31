Listen To Curren$y Explain Why He Dropped The Legend of Harvard Blue, His Sixth Mixtape Of 2016

Curren$y‘s music doesn’t play at a fast pace, but he is surely working at one these days. He just released his sixth mixtape this year with The Legend of Harvard Blue.

To answer Chance The Rapper‘s question “am I the only n*gga still care about mixtapes?” No. Curren$y still does too, a lot. He just released his sixth mixtape this year and his seventh project overall since December 2015. That puts him at an average of one mixtape a month this year so far. In January he dropped The Owner’s Manual that was followed by February’s effort, The Carrollton Heist with Alchemist. In March he dropped two mixtapes within one week of each other, Weed & Instrumentals and Revolver that also came with a short film. On 4/20 he dropped Bourbon Street Secrets and now in May he comes with Harvard Blue.

He pretty much explains the new formula on the appropriately titled track “Supply & Demand”:

“They getting impatient baby/And they say they can’t take the pain/I just dropped a batch last month/They want me to come back again/See it’s called supply and demand/Underground, I am the man/Mainstream, they not like me/But I catch big stunts on them”

Curren$y is currently out on his Cruis’n USA Tour that began in May and will go through the end of June.

Photo: Instagram