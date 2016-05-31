Drake Memorial Day Party Featured Chicks Stomping Out Chicks

Drake’s Memorial Day bash including women getting into fights and enough commotion to have the cops stop by. Sounds like it was the place to be.

According to TMZ, there were busloads of women arriving all day to Drizzy’s Hidden Hills home.

Bruh…

The party got a gang of noise complaints, but when the cops arrived it had calmed down, so they left. Always trust in the 6 God.

However, footage shows that at least one mean fade was delivered.

Peep footage and images from the bash below and on the flip.

Things got a bit crazy at Drake's #MDW party.. pic.twitter.com/EA0SwiRczo — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 31, 2016

Photo: Instagram

