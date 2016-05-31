Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment ft. Chance The Rapper “The First Time,” De La Soul ft. Snoop Dogg “Pain,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.31.16

Donnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment celebrated the one-year anniversary of their acclaimed album Surf by delivering an unreleased song titled “The First Time,” featuring their closest collaborator Chance The Rapper.

Created during the infancy of Surf, the tune clocks in at just under 11-minutes and draws inspiration from soul, gospel, and pop. In some ways, certain sonic pockets feel like a precursor to Chance’s Coloring Book.

Ady Suleiman, J.P. Floyd, Dustin Green, and Cam Obi make the cypher complete, as far as additional contributors are concerned, with vocals and production.

Additionally, today’s Wired Tracks also features a song from the incomparable De La Soul. Titled “Pain,” fans can expect the Snoop Dogg-assisted jam to appear on the trio’s forthcoming album and the Anonymous Nobody…, due to release August 26.

