Lil Wayne Says “F*ck Birdman And Cash Money,” Promises 2 New Albums [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne hasn’t changed his mind about Birdman and Cash Money Records. At a concert in Phoenix Weezy put some more “disrespeck” on his former boss’ name.

In fan recorded video Wanye can be heard leading a chant of “F*ck the bullsh*t…F*ck the Birdman…F*ck Cash Money.”

He continues:

“I’m going through a lot of bullshit right now these n*ggas got me in bars right now. They don’t want to see me make good music. I don’t know what the f*ck’s going on, but f*ck them n*ggas.”

Wayne’s rant is the latest of several. The most recent before this one came at a 420 rally in Colorado. All of it stems from his lawsuit against the label for unpaid royalties. Last week it was reported that Wanye has ended settlement talks with Cash Money and that he will take them to court. Wayne has also voiced frustrations over Cash Money not releasing his Carter V album that has been shelved since 2014.

The silver lining for Wayne’s fans is that he also revealed plans for two new albums that he said are “on y’all way.”

Photo: WENN.com