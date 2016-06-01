Watch J. Cole Create A Beat For His New Album On His Tour Bus [VIDEO]

J. Cole continues to show why he should be considered one of the illest producers on the microphone.

While out on his Forrest Hills Drive tour J. Cole found just enough time to make a new beat for his next project. In the clip we can see Cole making the beat from scratch as he chops up a sample, adds some drums and then gets one of his band members to play some keys on it.

From the brief listen, it already sounds like vintage Cole. And judging from his reaction, it looks like he’s ready to tell a great story over it.

Check out the highest grossing rapper in 2015 make some heat.

Photo: Screenshot