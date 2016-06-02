Cam’Ron Says Charli Baltimore Is Why Jay-Z Stabbed Lance ‘Un’ Rivera

When it’s all said and done, 2016 may go down in history as the year of Hip-Hop revelations. First Russell Simmons let us know why Rick Rubin left Def Jam, then Fat Joe revealed which Knick was the vic in Biggie’s “I Got A Story To Tell,” and now Cam’ron tells us why Jay-Z, allegedly, jigged Lance ‘Un’ Rivera back in 1999.

The man who once made pink the color of choice in the hood stopped by DJ Whoo Kid’s Shade 45 show, The Whoolywood Shuffle, where amongst other interesting things he spoke on Jim Jones once being Ma$e’s protégé and how he auditioned for Biggie while the King Of NY was laid up with a broken leg. But most intriguing was his story about what led to the infamous Jay-Z/Lance Un Rivera altercation.

“This was all over Charli Baltimore,” Cam unapologetically stated. “I’m not going to get into the details of what happened and why, but it’s just a lot of where Jay liked Charli at one time and that was Big girl. Un felt that that was the artist and Jay was teaching her the business. Un and Jay sh*t, they can say a song leaked or whatever but it was all over Charli Baltimore.”

The leaked record bit Cam mentions in passing was the initial reports that Hova lost his cool because he though Un was behind the leak of his Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter album. While Charlie being the reason behind was often mentioned and rumored in certain circles only now do we have an established artist in the know officially putting that stamp on the situation.

As we all know that situation led to a few hit Jay records (“Izzo,” “Guilty Until Proven Innocent,” & “Dear Summer”) and Jay eventually copping a plea and getting three-years of checking in with a probation officer.

Now that we have a better idea as to why that situation turned as ugly as it did, maybe 2016 will continue to clear up a few more 90’s Hip-Hop mysteries that’ve puzzled us for years like why exactly did Tupac go after LL Cool J before he died? Why did Ma$e retire so soon? And what became of that rumored Biggie dissing Tupac track that was never released? Maybe Lil Cease might know.

There’s six whole months left in the year so the possibilities are endless.

Check the video of Cam’s interview below and let us know what you think about his take on things.