ScHoolboy Q drops the video for his latest single, “THat Part” featuring Kanye West. Of course Yeezy has a stripper pole, and a stripper, as he raps while giving a guided tour of the crib.

The stimulant-ready visual was directed Collin Tilley and THe Little Homies.

Watch the clip for “THat Part.”

ScHoolboy Q’s new album out sooner than later. Oh yeah, call 1-800-351-1132 and tell us what happens.

Photo: screen cap