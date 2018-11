Drake is back to more rapping, no harmonizing on “4PM In Calasas.” The 6 God premiered the track on Saturday (June 4) while DJ’ing on his OVO Sound Radio on Beats 1.

The instrumental is courtesy of Vinylz, Frank Dukes, and Allen Ritter. It’s kind reminiscent of EPMD’s classic “You’re A Customer.”

Listen to “4PM In Calabasas” below and get in on the convo on who Drake is hurling subliminals at.

Photo: Instagram