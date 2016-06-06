Drake Attends Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry’s Pop-Up Restaurant Opening [PHOTOS]

God bless the wife that’s got her own. The NBA’s unofficial first lady Ayesha Curry opened a new pop-up restaurant in San Francisco and some VIP’s fell through to help her celebrate.

Drake and Steph Curry were two of the brightest stars in the building as Ayesha Curry made her first forray into supplying food for the masses. The two of them were among a select few who were able to secure a seat at the highly-anticipated opening.

Curry’s International Smoke is a pop-up restaurant inside of San Fran’s Michael Mina’s Test Kitchen. The restaurant specializes in “global barbecue.”

Per SF Gate:

The four-course menu, served family style, is $45/person. A deluxe version of the menu, which includes the supplemental lobster dish and all five meat dishes is also available for $76/person. International Smoke will run Wednesday-Saturday nights through the end of the summer.

