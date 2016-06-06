Nipsey Hussle ft. Kirko Bangz “Down As Great,” N.O.R.E. & Memphis Bleek “Moguls,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.6.16

Nipsey Hussle continues to bring heat via his Marathon Mondays series with his new track “Down As Great,” featuring Kirko Bangz.

Producers Mike & Keys provide Neighborhood Nip with a mellow beat to accentuate his elegant street talk. Kirko plays the wing as the hookman, making the cypher complete and the song well worth the listen.

Stream Nipsey Hussle’s “Down As Great” below.

