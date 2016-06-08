DJ Khaled Shoots Video w/ Jay Z, Future, 2 Chainz & More [Photos]

The DJ Khaled hype train is in full swing. Yesterday in New York City, the Snapchat guru and Apple Music disciple shot the video for “I Got The Keys” and Jay Z and Future, who appear on the song, were on hand.

Also hitting the video set—the Queens Detention Facility in Jamaica—were Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, T.I., Yo Gotti, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, 2 Chainz and more.

DJ Khaled’s Major Key is out later this year. When can we hear “I Got The Keys,” though?

This picture below is particularly epic (see what we did there?), no? See more on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

