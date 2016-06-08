Watch This Early Video Of Drake Doing Improv Acting [VIDEO]

Drake‘s acting chops have been well established ever since his stint on Degrassi: The Next Generation and his recent showing on Saturday Night Live solidified that status. An early video of the Canadian superstar has surfaced and shows a teenaged Aubrey Graham performing an off the cuff improv skit.

The clip of a young Drake came to light by way of a recent CBC article focused on Toronto performance venue, The Rivoli. The historic concert hall featured big names such as Amy Winehouse, and Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl played drums for Iggy Pop.

It was also where comedy troupe Kids In The Hall performed before landing on the CBC network. Three women are revitalizing the venue, and even have a cocktail on their menu using Drizzy’s Champagne Papi nickname.

The date of the clip isn’t known, nor has it been reported if it was about the same time Drake was doing TV. However, he and his female lead take plot suggestions from the audience and act out the scene on the small stage.

The Views artist also gets to show off his singing talents, this while performing a random country song of why his co-star shouldn’t hit the weights heavy while carrying a baby among other plot devices.

Check out the clip below.

Photo: WENN.com