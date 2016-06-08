Rick Ross, Meek Mill, & Wale “Make It Work,” Masego Loose Thoughts, & More | Wired Tracks 6.8.16

The boys are back in town. Despite rumblings of beef within the MMG camp, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Wale unite on a new track titled “Make It Work.”

The heater is set to appear on MMG’s forthcoming Self Made 4 album. Sticking to its brand of street savvy rap, the trio haven’t lost any synergy along the way.

Additionally, multi-instrumentalist Masego delivers his long-awaited Loose Thoughts EP. Featuring 11-tracks, here’s what the Virginia native told VIBE about the release: “This whole project is just how I’m feeling. I made the first half of the tape the old me. ‘Girls That Dance’ and similar songs. Pure fun. Great energy and vibe. The second half starting with ‘Small Talk’ gets into the new me.”

Stream Masego’s latest and MMG’s new record below in Wired Tracks below.

Masego – Loose Thoughts

Joey Fatts ft. A$AP NAST & Playboi Carti – “Action”

River Tiber – “I’m A Stone”

Problem – “F*ckin Money”

Torii Wolf & DJ Premier ft. Dilated Peoples – “1st (Remix)”

!llmind – Three A.M. On The West Side Highway

Ace Hood – “4th Quarter”

Machine Gun Kelly – “4th Coast (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/cheersclubmusic/go-get-it

Vinny Cha$e – “Go Get It”

https://soundcloud.com/maffewragazino/hrd-wrk-ft-easalio

Maffew Ragazino ft. Easalio – “HRD WRK”

Aaron Cohen – “Off The Ground”

WDNG ft. ManMan Savage – “Both”

https://soundcloud.com/azadright/special-prod-by-patrick-collier

Azad Right – “Special”

Chris Crack – “Knxw Dat”

The Boy Illinois – “Best of 7 (Hype Freestyle)”