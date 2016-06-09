Freddie Gibbs Fights Extradition To Austria Over Rape Charge

Freddie Gibbs has been sitting in a French jail since June 2 after being arrested for an alleged rape in 2015. He is now fighting extradition to Austria to face the charges.

Gibbs was arrested in France last Thursday on his way to perform at Le Rex in Toulouse. French news outlet La Depeche reported that the arrest stemmed from a warrant that was issued against him for a rape that took place in Austria in 2015.

Gibbs and his lawyers have denied the claims, questioning why it took a year for Austrian officials to bring the charges. Austrian officials are now wanting to extradite Gibbs to take him to court.

According to The Malay Mail, there was a hearing for Gibbs’ case and his lawyer Michael Malka stated, “Freddie Gibbs has indicated to the court that he would not be willing to be handed over to Austrian authorities without exercising his rights to a defense.”

An extradition hearing was supposed to take place on Wednesday, June 8, but that has been delayed until June 16. Gibbs’ lawyers are also seeking bail but that request will not be examined until next Tuesday, June 14.

Gibbs was scheduled to complete his European tour later this month and return to North America on June 17 for a show in Toronto.

Photo: Screenshot