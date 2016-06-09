Wale “Her Wave,” Usher ft. Young Thug “No Limit,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.9.16

Wale has been firing on all cylinders as he prepares his upcoming S.H.I.N.E. (Still Here Ignoring Negative Energy), which arrives later this year. Today, he debuts a new song titled “Her Wave.”
Stream the tune below in today’s Wired Tracks. There you’ll also find Usher’s new jam “No Limit,” featuring Young Thug, Clams Casino’s Vince Staples-assisted heater “All Nite,” and more.
Usher ft. Young Thug – “No Limit”
Clams Casino ft. Vince Staples – “All Nite”
Dave East – “Deposits (Eastmix)”
RZA & Paul Banks – “Giant”
https://soundcloud.com/leagueofstarz/05-tap-in-feat-nef-the-pharaoh-e-40
AD ft. E-40 & Nef The Pharaoh – “Tap In”
G-Eazy ft. Jeremih – “Saw It Coming”
https://soundcloud.com/user-923145623/get-it-secret-circle-teaser
Secret Circle (Wiki, Antwon, Lil Ugly Mane) – “Keep It Low”
https://soundcloud.com/1kirko/got-paid-kirko-bangz-ft-e-40-tk-kravitz
Kirko Bangz ft. E-40 & TK Kravitz – “I Just Got Paid”
Mozzy ft. Rich Homie Quan, IAMSU! & Lil Blood – “Round And Round”
