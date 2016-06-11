Watch David Banner Talk The God Box, Depression And Shooting Up Lil Jon’s Video Shoot [VIDEO]

Whenever David Banner takes a minute to talk, best believe its going to be more than a minute. In a sitdown with Atlanta radio personality B High, Banner talks about his 20 year career in rap.

David Banner has a lot of titles. Rapper, producer, activist, video producer and he makes music for television commercials. So naturally when he sat down with Hot 107.9’s B High for an hour-plus interview he touched on all aspects of his career.

Touching on topics ranging from advice that Pimp C gave him to the epic 2003 Source Awards Southern Hip Hop takeover, Banner was an open book. Old friend Bonecrusher even stopped by and added to the story.

Multiple highlights can be found throughout the interview. Like where Banner tells a funny [now] story about the time he shot up a Lil Jon video shoot because he didn’t put him in the video. Banner opened up about how money almost ruined his life and even changed how his mother looked at him.