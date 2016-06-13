Jim Jones Says Max B Could’ve Been As Big As Drake, Says “F*ck Dame Dash”

The relationship between Jim Jones and Max B has been peculiar to say the least. From co-writing Jones’ biggest hit of his career “Ballin’” together to publicly beefing over, well, everything, their link to one another is well documented in the minds of Hip-Hop historians everywhere.

It’s been a while since Jones has said anything about the currently incarcerated Max, but when speaking about his fellow Harlemnite on Rap Radar’s podcast last week (June 9), Capo said something that’s wasn’t only bold but also proves that the original Love & Hip-Hop star harbors no ill will towards Biggavelli.

“He had a chance to be as big as Drake is right now,” Jones surprisingly stated. “A lot of artists eight now that are singing and being very melodic, a lot of that came from boy’s whole catalog.”

While Max did have a cult following in the streets before getting locked up, it’s hard to say whether or not his brand of music would’ve translated into record numbers in sales and streams. But it is good to see that Jones is in a better mental space when it comes to his former frienemy. Unfortunately the same cannot be said about Damon Dash: “F*ck Dame.”

Check the clip to peep Cap elaborate on his sentiments toward Dash. Sound off on whether you think Jim Jones was right about Max Biggaveli’s potential in Hip-Hop in the comments. .

Photo: screen cap