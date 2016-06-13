XXL Freshman Cover: Biggest Snubs And Turn Downs Since 2008 [VIDEO]

For almost 10 years the XXL Freshman cover has been one of the most debated lists in Hip-Hop. Of course, every year someone gets “left off” and opinions go flying.

Trying to pick and predict the next big stars in rap year after year is no easy task. With so many rappers to choose from, it’s inevitable that a talented, “deserving” rapper is going to get overlooked. Some years, it’s who is left off cover that matters more than the artists who are on it.

2016’s edition is no different with artists like Young Dolph and OT Genasis not making the cut despite having some of the biggest songs of the last year both together and separately.

Another factor that has to be considered in making the list is that some artists who are invited choose not to come. Everything from schedule conflicts to accusations of being “scared” have come up as reasons why.

While the XXL Freshman cover criteria seems to slide and change year after year, people’s strong opinions about it stay steadfast. Here is a list of some of the biggest snubs and turn downs.

