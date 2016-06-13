Lil Wayne Suffers Seizure, Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Omaha

Unfortunately this is not an old story. Today (June 13), Lil Wayne suffered a seizure and the private he was traveling in made an emergency landing.

According to TMZ, Weezy was traveling from Milwaukee to California when the seizure occurred. The pilot than made an emergency landing in Omaha.

Reportedly, paramedics were called to the airport to treat the rapper, but he is refusing their aid.

Back in 2012 and 2013, Weezy suffered multiple seizures. At one point, TMZ claimed he was on death’s door. Ultimately, Wayne pinned the seizures on his epilepsy. However, many point to the rapper’s continued sipping of lean not to be the best of habits considering his health history.

This story is developing.

—

Photo: WENN.com