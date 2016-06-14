A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Dior’s Fall/Winter 2016 Campaign [Photos]

A$AP Rocky‘s love for couture clothing was never a gimmick. So it really shouldn’t be a surprise that Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye is the face of Dior’s FW16 campaign.

The Harlem rapper is actually one of four individuals highlighted by the brand, and he’s in good company.

Reports High Snobiety:

Rocky is one of four creatives highlighted for Dior’s latest campaign, the others being film director Larry Clark of Kids fame, actor Rod Paradot and model Dylan Roques. The rapper rocks several looks from the upcoming collection, the most striking being a scarlet trench coat and a pair of Dior’s signature eyewear. While some may find him to be a curious fit for a brand as polished as Dior, the label put it best in the campaign by pointing out how Rocky “embodies the empowered masculinity of today’s urban dandy.”

Recently, Rocky launched his own clothing collection with J.W. Anderson, which boasts $275 beanies.

See a couple of images from the Dior campaign below and on the flip.

Photo: Dior

