Lil Wayne In “Good Spirits” After Suffering 2 Seizures

Weezy is on the road to recovery. The Cash Money rapper is in “good spirits,” according to his reps, after he suffered a couple of seizures yesterday (June 13) that forced his private jet to make emergency landings not once but twice.

“We can confirm that he did experience two minor seizures yesterday,” Tunechi’s rep told E! News in a statement. “Under the guidance of his own doctors, he is now in stable condition and good spirits. He thanks his fans for their everlasting support, prayers and well wishes.”

Wayne was reportedly traveling from Milwaukee to California when he suffered a seizure severe enough to make the pilot land in Omaha. However, the rapper reportedly refused medical attention and got back on the plane.

Unfortunately, he again suffered a seizure minutes into the flight and the plane returned to Omaha, and he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In the past, Wayne has maintained the seizures are due to his epilepsy. Nevertheless, as TMZ frequently points out, Wayne has been seen downing copious amounts of lean (promethazine/codeine syrup).

Photo: WENN.com