Big Sean Donates $25K To Help Homeless College Students

Big Sean is putting up some big bread to help college students in need.

While getting into college alone can be challenging at times, staying in there and living through it is an even bigger hurdle for some people. Big Sean hopes to make the experience a little easier for students at Wayne State University in his hometown Detroit.

The rapper is donating $25,000 through his Sean Anderson Foundation to establish an endowment for WSU’s HIGH [Helping Individuals Go Higher] Program. The HIGH Program was founded in 2013 to address student homelessness at the school. The program provides short-term assistance with the goal of returning students to long-term stability and helping them complete their degree.

Per release from WSU:

The HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program helps financially stressed students at Wayne State University reach their goal to graduate. The program provides resources for students-in-need, such as housing support, textbooks and other school supplies, clothing, transportation, and child-care assistance. The mission of the program is to ensure that no student abandons their dream of earning a degree solely because of housing or financial challenges.

The donation falls in line with what Big Sean has been rapping about for years. Throughout his 2012 mixtape Detroit, Big Sean spoke on what he felt needed to happen the education system in his hometown and in cities across America.

Photo: Instagram