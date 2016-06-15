The Game Says The 2Pac Movie “Makes That Biggie Movie Look Like A Cartoon” [VIDEO]

The Game had a rather interesting review of the 2Pac All Eyez On Me biopic that is set to hit theaters soon. He gives it two thumbs up and a little more.

Seeing as how he once posted a photo alluding that he met 2Pac as a teenager, but really didn’t, it’s not a stretch to say that The Game will pick the slain rapper in a Pac vs Big debate everyday of the week. And one of those days is today.

In a video posted by the film’s producer, LT Hutton, The Game can be heard giving his opinion about the movie and comparing it to the 2009’s Notorious that revolved around friend-turned-rival The Notorious B.I.G. He went as far to say, “Tupac movie is the real deal, sh*t make that Biggie movie look like a cartoon.”

Granted, Notorious did not go down as a cinema classic, but the words are still a bit harsh, no?

Photo: Instagram