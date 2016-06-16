CLOSE
Lil Wayne Performs At Samsung Booth At E3 Expo 2016 [Photos]

It looks like Lil Wayne is well on the road to recovery. After suffering a couple of seizures just two days ago, Tunechi hit the Samsung booth at the E3 Expo for a performance. 

It went down at the Los Angeles Convention Center and he performed a medley of songs including “A Milli,” I’m Going In,” “Lollipop,” and “Truffle Butter.”

Weezy was on hand to promote his mobile skateboarding game, Sqvad Up. Samsung was at E3 demo’ing its VR , and has partnered with Sqvad Up 360, which lets fans “teleport into Wayne’s body or ride along with the crew and learn more about Wayne’s passion for skating, his inspirations for creating the mobile app, and what he hopes to do next in the space” (per a press release). 

Check out photos and a video of the performance below and on the following pages.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage at the Samsung booth at E3 Expo 2016 on June 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage at the Samsung booth at E3 Expo 2016 on June 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung)

Photos: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung

