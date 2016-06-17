Future Drops Lawsuit Against Ciara

Future has dropped his lawsuit against his baby mama, Ciara. The Atlanta rapper asked to have the case dismissed since he scored joint custody of his namesake about a month ago.

As TMZ reported — Ciara sued Future for $15 million back in February for calling her a bad mom. Future countersued but he’s just had a change of heart, asking the judge to dismiss his case against her. Sources close to the rapper tell us he wants to calm the waters after scoring joint custody of baby Future. We’re told Future is worried if he goes after Ciara in court she’ll continue her efforts to restrict his custodial rights, and his son is more important than a court judgment.

However, Ciara has yet to drop her lawsuit.

That’s not Future Hendrix’s only current legal struggle. Atlanta rapper/label exec Rocko is suing him for money he feels he is due for helping to put Future in the game.

The real winner here is Future’s lawyer.

