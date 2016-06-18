Joe Budden Explains His “Final” Shows

Joe Budden announced that he is stepping away from performing live last month, and he promises that he is keeping his word.

Joe Budden raised a few eyebrows back in May when he announced that he was embarking on his final tour as a performing artist.

To whom it may concern, those are the last Budden shows ever… Thx to all of you that helped me live out my dreams. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 16, 2016

While some wrote off the tweet as a trolling, Budden insists that he is for real. After performing BB Kings in New York City, Budden told Billboard:

“Now I’m doing whatever the f–k Joe wants to do. Before I announced that these were my last Joe Budden shows, I had to sit firm in that decision. I had to make sure that this was where we were, and there would be no reneging on that. This is a time to be overjoyed and anxious about what tomorrow has in store. A lot of fans are coming up to me crying, [saying] ‘You’re retiring,’ ‘You’re quitting.’ Just chill, we got this.”

Budden also revealed that he had been contemplating the decision for a year. He says that part of his decision comes from simply wanting to back up his words with actions.

“I can’t speak out against record labels my entire career, against streaming and artists not getting paid,” he said. “I can’t fight for the things I fought for without behaving a certain way. You always want to make sure your words and your actions match.”

Aside from rapping, Budden has become popular being a talking head via numerous appearances on ESPN and his podcast “I’ll Name This Podcast Later.” Budden has been in Hip-Hop headlines as of late due to remarks he’s made about Drake’s Views album.

Photo: Instagram