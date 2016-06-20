Iggy Azalea Breaks Up With Nick Young, Via Instagram

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young are a wrap; done, finished, kaput. The Australian rapper let the world know the news via Instagram.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild trust in him – It’s become apparent in the last few weeks that I’m unable to. I genuinely wish Nick the best,” wrote Azealia on the note she shared.

We’re going to guess this isn’t how Nick Young found out.

He did take to Twitter to confirm the news, though.

Single — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 19, 2016

Photo: WENN.com