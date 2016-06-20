Watch Jamie Foxx Impersonate Future In New Verizon Ad [VIDEO]

In the most crucial moment of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Verizon unleashed a new ad featuring Jamie Foxx playing Future‘s dad, “Past.”

Foxx, who built his name off impersonations and won an Oscar for his depiction of Ray Charles, can be seen bouncing around to the “F*ck Up Some Commas” instrumental. He’s wearing fake dreadlocks, old man glasses and one of Future‘s signature hats.

He can be heard rapping about fighting anyone who has AT&T instead of Verizon. The funny factor of this commercial depends on what time of the day it is. Watch below.

Photo: Screenshot