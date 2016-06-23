Producer Says Drake Bodyguard Broke His Jaw, Suing

Producer Detail is claiming Drake had him set up for a proper fade. Allegedly, when he declined to became his main producer, Detail got his jaw broken by Drizzy’s “bodyguard.”

Reports TMZ:

Detail has just filed a lawsuit against Drake, claiming the famous Canadian offered Detail a plum job back in 2014 as his exclusive producer. Problem was … Detail didn’t want to be tied to one guy, so he declined. According to the lawsuit, the rejection didn’t sit well with Drake, who became irate. Time passed but the bad feelings lingered. Detail claims in June 2014, Drake invited him to his Calabasas estate, on the pretext of working together again. Detail says he arrived at 2 AM and was met by Drake’s bodyguard, Chubbs, who coldcocked him and broke his jaw. Detail says during the beating, Chubbs yelled, “I will beat all your asses, including your bitches. I don’t give a f***. I will hit you again. Do you think Drake is soft? You think Drake’s a punk?”

Most Drake fans are think two things right now. One, Noah “40” Shebib has been Drake’s main producer since having hit records on his demo—nobody is taking his spot. Two, OVO Chubbs is Drake’s “security” but to talk all that ish while delivering a fade seems out of character, no?

We gotta call bullsh*t on this one. But hey, so long as Detail—who is credited as a producer on Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love” and produced Drake’s “Own It” off Nothing Was The Same—has evidence, he’ll surely get his day in court.

View this post on Instagram Views A post shared by @ chubbsview on Mar 27, 2016 at 1:10am PDT

