Fat Joe And Big Pun’s Widow Settle Royalties Lawsuit For Estimated $2 Million

Fat and big are the words that come to mind for the checks and dollars involved in this long-standing lawsuit between Fat Joe and the late Big Pun‘s widow.

The two-year legal battle between Fat Joe and Liza Rios finally came to an end this week as both sides reached a settlement that the Rios’ legal council is calling “fair.”

The late rapper’s widow claimed that she struck a deal with Joe to split monies made by Pun after he died in 2000. But Rios alleges that she hadn’t received any funds since 2005. This caused her to file a lawsuit for $1 million against Joe demanding back royalty pay she claims Pun was getting screwed out of.

To save from anymore damage and public embarrassment, Joe and his music publisher and co-defendant John “Jellybean” Benitez of Jelly’s Jams, struck a deal with Rios to keep the case from going to trial.

The deal was announced Wednesday June 22 during a status hearing in Manhattan Federal Court. Joe, nor Benitez were present for the hearing.

“We are pleased with the settlement,” Rios’ lawyer Lita Rosario told BOSSIP. “We think it was fair, and we’re pleased.”

Details of the settlement are confidential, but BOSSIP obtained court documents with music royalty expert Ali Adawiya, who testified on behalf of Rios, claiming the settlement exceeds $2 million.

“Based on information provided and my professional industry knowledge, I have determined that Big Pun has been underpaid by at least $2,076,093,” she wrote.

Photo: WENN.com