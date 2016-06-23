Gladys Knight’s Son Turns Himself In, Accused Of Tax Evasion

Gladys Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, has turned himself in after being charged with tax evasion and stealing hundreds of thousands dollars from his mother’s namesake soul food restaurants.

Reports Page Six:

A day after authorities raided three chicken and waffle joints owned by Shanga Hankerson, he turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail, where he was expected to post bail, a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Revenue said.

On Tuesday, authorities raided chicken-and-waffle restaurants owned by Hankerson, 39, who is accused of tax evasion and surrendered to cops on Wednesday.

State Department of Revenue agents served search warrants on Tuesday on the three Gladys Knight’s Chicken & Waffles that Hankerson owned.

State agents said Hankerson stole more than $650,000 in sales and withholding taxes for his own use. With penalties and interest, the total would be more than $1 million, officials said.

By lunchtime on Wednesday, all three restaurants were closed.