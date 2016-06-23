Ghostface Killah Is Executive Producing The Next Wu-Tang Clan Album

Ghostface Killah has proven to be the most consistent member of Wu-Tang Clan. Now his trusted ear for beats will be in charge of the next Wu-Tang album.

Since 2001’s Iron Flag, Wu-Tang Clan has released three albums. Two of them getting mixed reviews and the most recent, 2015’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, being a secret album that sold for $2 million that no one in the world has heard yet.

So naturally, interest for a new album from the Wu is not as high as it once was. Until now.

Ghostface Killah has revealed that RZA has passed the mantle to him and has charged him with leading the direction of the next Wu-Tang group album.

In an interview with HipHopDX, GFK says that he in charge of making the next album. When asked how far along he was in doing it and how he wanted to do it, Ghostface said:

“You got to always go back to the foundation … It’s not what you do it’s how you do it. But it has to be done right. If it don’t fit then we can’t do it. It’ll just have to be done nice. That’s it. People can’t talk about it unless it’s good…I’m going to do my part first and let them know what I did and then have them listen to that and follow my lead. It’s like how they do in sports with athletes. It’s like alright, just follow my lead. [So I’ll be making the calls about who is on what track, etc.] I could be wrong, but my ears are my judgment. My heart tells me what’s right. But then again it might be somebody unexpected that blows everybody away. That’s how the Clan be. You never know who’s going to blow the track.”

Ghostface has the better solo catalog out of all of the Wu-Tang member. Him leading by example could lead to a dope album. What do you think? Is Ghostface calling the shots the best move?

Photo: HipHopWired