RD20: New Jay Z Documentary Has Never-Before-Told Stories Behind Reasonable Doubt Album [VIDEO]

As the 20th Anniversary of Jay Z’s 1996 debut Reasonable Doubt approaches, a new documentary sheds light on the lesser known architects behind the classic album.

Jay Z’s first classic offering is hitting a 20-year milestone this Saturday, June 25. But outside of a couple events here and there, there hasn’t been any real rollout of a celebration, even from Jay himself.

Luckily, documentarian Kobie Brown caught up with some of the producers and personalities behind the album to share never-before-heard stories about the making of the album.

Per Brown:

In its continuing effort to uplift the culture, The Kobie Chronicles presents Beyond A Reasonable Doubt. Beyond A Reasonable Doubt is a four-part series that looks at some of the characters and conditions that gave birth to Jay Z’s, Reasonable Doubt, a Hip Hop classic.

Beyond A Reasonable Doubt will be a four-part series featuring the likes of producer Ski Beatz, former Roc-A-Fella lawyer and now podcaster Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse and “Pain In Da Ass,” the voice that brought you the “OK! I’m reloaded!” skit. We even have a Peedi Crack sighting in it.

Continue reading to see the trailer for the documentary and some of the outtakes. Part 1 and Part 2 of Beyond A Reasonable Doubt are currently streaming at TheKobie.TV.

