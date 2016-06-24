Gucci Mane – “All My Children” [LISTEN]

Government clone or not, Gucci Mane is back to take his place at the of the trap rap game. Guwop drops a new cut called “All My Children” that pretty much states what most people say anyway.

Just look at rapper like Future, Young Thug, Migos, etc. and that LaFlare DNA is somewhere—some more than others, obviously.

Who’s going catch feelings about the East Atlanta rapper’s statement first, though?

Listen to “All My Children” below.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net