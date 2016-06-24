Kanye West Opens Pablo Pop-Up Shop In Paris [Photos]

(Rock’s voice from Heltah Skeltah) Let the madness begin. After Kanye mopped up with his Pablo pop-up shop in New York and Los Angeles, the Chicago artist has decided to bless the city of light, Paris, with the year’s most coveted celebrity attire this side of the hemisphere.

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, Yeezy’s Life Of Pablo pop-up shops have been all the rage with it’s shirts, hoodies, and jackets going for double to triple the sale price online.

So if you’re a Kanye fan and happen to find yourself around the vicinity of Rue De Richelieu today or tomorrow you should stop by and pick up one of the hottest celebrity designed clothing commodities since, well, probably ever.

See some photos from the shop on the following pages.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/746090046483103744

Photos: Twitter/@DondaCreate

