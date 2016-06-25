Watch The Entire E-40 Unsung Episode [VIDEO]

E-40 finally got some roses while he can smell them. The living legend was featured on TV One’s Unsung.

With a rap career that has spanned three decades, E-40 isn’t considered a household name to some. But the homes that he is talked about in, he is held in high regard.

TV One’s Unsung, which specializes in profiling accomplished artists that mainstream America overlooks, tabbed 40 as their latest guest and they do not disappoint.

The special touches on everything from 40’s time as a student at Grambling State University to his friendship with Tupac Shakur. It also highlight’s his business acumen that led to him signing an unprecedented deal with Jive Records in the early 1990s, setting the stage for the Master P-helmed No Limit’s and Cash Money’s of the world to flourish.

Of course, throughout the 30-plus minute show E-40 talks in a way that only he can with plenty of slang and colorful language. The episode also features commentary from Too $hort, Russell Simmons and Sway Calloway.

Photo: Screenshot