Kanan aka 50 Cent Arrested For Profanity In The West Indies

50 Cent needs to watch his mouth. Apparently the rapper who plays Kanan on Power was arrested for using profanity in the Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts.

Reports TMZ:

Sources tell TMZ, 50 had been warned not to use profanity during his performance in front of 40,000 people. We’re told the DJ didn’t have a clean version of his set, and 50 didn’t pull the mic away from his mouth when he roared, “motherf*****” … and that was enough to get him arrested. Cops showed up after the performance and took 50 to the station, where he was booked for using profanity in public. It’s a minor offense, but he has to stick around until Monday when he’ll go to court and pay a fine.

The DJ had ONE job. SMH.

Ferrari was recently kicked off the stage in Atlanta, but refused to leave. Awkward.

But hey, the third season of Power premieres July 17 on Starz.

—

Photo: Instagram