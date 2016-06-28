Lena Dunham Calls Kanye West’s “Famous” Video Sickening, Swiftly Dragged By Twitter

Actress, writer and director Lena Dunham is one of those polarizing figures who doesn’t need to try very hard to get people to hate. So it should be no surprise that Twitter went nuclear when she dared to come for Kanye West’s new video for “Famous.”

The Girls creator actually went as far as to call Yeezy’s visual “sickening.”

“Now I have to see the prone, unconscious, waxy bodies of famous women, twisted like they’ve been drugged and chucked aside at a rager? It gives me such a sickening sense of dis-ease,” read part of the lengthy post she made on Facebook addressing Yeezy’s “art.”

Mind you, this is rather tame compared to some critiques, but considering the aforementioned animus to Dunham—the slander was swift and unparalleled.

But, did she have a point? Was she talking out of her @ss? Both? Let us know where you stand in the comments.

is lena dunham lowkey beefing w kanye cuz she wasn't in the bed — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) June 27, 2016

Photo: WENN.com

