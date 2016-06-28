Chris Brown Publicist Quits, Singer Says “You Won’t Michael Jackson Me!”

Chris Brown‘s last couple of weeks have been loaded with peak struggle. The publicist for the singer’s clothing line recently quit after getting into a war of words with the singer over text, which she shared.

Reportedly, Brown barked on PR rep Nicole Perna, who had been tasked with getting his Black Pyramid clothing line on magazine covers. After texting him a compliment on the gear, Brown took the time to criticize the job she was doing.

A frustrated Brown did not receive the compliment well, saying, “I don’t want you texting me compliments with no results.” He went on to accuse Perna of doing nothing to secure Vogue, GQ or any other publications, telling her, “Get in the game.” And then the fireworks started. Perna lashed out, “Anna Wintour doesn’t want to f*** with you. These editors don’t want to f*** with you.” She goes on, “The majority of my time is spent on damage control. I am constantly cleaning s*** up and having your back.” Brown fires back, “NICOLE, you texting me as if I will give a f*** if u dont work for me or not … Do whatever makes u feel better. Me personally, I DONT GIVE A F***!!!” Mike G, Chris’ manager who just sued the singer for allegedly attacking him, was included in the string of texts. Chris then texted, “Mike, this bitch got all the balls in the world talking to me but can’t talk to the editors or anyone for that matter when they release bulls*** in the press … Send this b*tch her termination.”

Considering Breezy’s record, this guy really needs to work on his people skills.

However, Brown took to Instagram to further comment on the Mike G situation, allegedly threatening a tour manager, the exchange with Perna and the lawsuit Suge Knight filed against him. Basically, it’s everyone else’s fault.

“ALL OF THESE PEOPLE WHO ARE CLAIMING TO BE MY “TEAM”, are apart of MIKE Gs TEAM! they all were fired on different occasions,” read part of Brown’s message. “IMMATURE AAND UNPROFESSIONAL HOW THEY ARE CHOOSING TO HANDLE SHIT. NO FUCKIN NEED FOR ME TO HASH OUT ANY SPECIFIC DETAILS, just know people will run up a check and do no work, or even care, THEN ITS YOUR FAULT WHEN U CALL THEM ON IT OR EVEN ASK???”

