Ray J’s Manager Makes Threats Over “Famous” Vid, Singer Says His Fiancee Is “Trippin'”

Ray J ain’t bragging about “hitting it first” much these days — instead he says he’s just trying to maintain a healthy relationship with his fiancee Princess Love and Kanye’s “Famous” video is messing with his home life.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, then we’re sure you’ve heard the details. A bunch of celebrities in the buff, laying in one monstrous bed. The whole scene appears to be post-coital — which is strange enough, but in addition, the visuals include wax versions of Chris Brown, Amber Rose and Ray J — who sandwiches a stark naked Kim Kardashian with Ye on the other side.

For the Wests to be moving on with their lives, Kanye sure does make a lot of references to their exes. Remember his little tiff with Wiz a few months ago? Amber was brought up almost immediately. But we digress.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Ray J at the BET Awards on Sunday (June 26) and he divulged that Kanye’s cinematic turn with “Famous” has him in hot water at the crib.

“Man, I’m just trying to stay positive. I’m engaged. My marriage is all messed up ’cause of craziness. I’m not part of nothing crazy,” he said.

“I walk down a good path. My fiancee tripping. It’s all bad in my world, and that ain’t cool,” he lamented. “Don’t put me in a part of nothing that’s weird, that don’t make no sense. Can I grow up?”

To be fair though, Ray J is only just now on this ‘grown up’ tip. Do remember: he invited some drama with the release of “Hit It First” back in 2013.

TMZ ran into Ray J and his manager Wack 100 in the streets of downtown Los Angeles. And although the singer didn’t have much to say outside of the BET Awards, Wack made some solid threats against Yeezy. He told the TMZ crew to tell the “Highlights” creator that he needs to “watch his f*ckin’ mouth” and that “he [is] a long way from Chicago.”

Yikes. Clearly Kanye’s artistic ambitions aren’t for everyone.

