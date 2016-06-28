Man To Iggy Azalea: “Thank You So Much For Ruining Hip-Hop”

Iggy Azalea is having a tough month with her engagement to Swaggy P going kaput and all. A man in the guise of being a fan told the Australian rapper how he really felt about her to her face in an airport.

“I just want to thank you so much for ruining Hip-Hop,” said the man, who made sure to capture it on film.

The way Iggy’s grill instantaneously switches from pleasant to pissed is priceless, though. Also, it was probably the “so much” that put this over the top.

However, did dude go to far? Would Iggy have been in the wrong if she turned around and beat the brakes off him?

Trolls can be ruthless.

Iggy Azalea was confronted by a hater at the airport: "Thank you so much for ruining hip-hop." pic.twitter.com/NgjM0pVryu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2016

—

Photo: screen cap