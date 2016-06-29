Kanye West adidas Deal Potentially Could Make Him A Billion Dollars

Today, Kanye West and adidas announce a shiny new deal that will spawn a YEEZY brand that will soon include retail stores, athletic apparel. Although the financial terms weren’t part of the announcement, it can reportedly be worth billions if all goes to plan.

According to TMZ, their sources says once things are up and running YEEZY’s profits will put at least a billion in Mr. West’s pockets.

If that’s the case, we trust Yeezy will be no longer claiming he is broke and asking people for loans on social media.

Congratulations to Kanye West and adidas. It’s about time to cop some adidas stock…

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/748221396703133696

—

Photo: adidas